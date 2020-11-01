KeyCorp Comments on Waste Connections Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 455.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

