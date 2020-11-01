Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $231.59

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $231.59 and traded as high as $291.30. Kingfisher shares last traded at $287.10, with a volume of 9,689,858 shares traded.

KGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

