Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Kingfisher from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

