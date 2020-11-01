Kleros Price Tops $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and $1.86 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00010203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,590,265 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.