Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.28). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

KSS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

