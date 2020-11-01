Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.17, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

