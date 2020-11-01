L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.55-11.55 EPS.

NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

