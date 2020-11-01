Laird Superfood, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:LSF)

Laird Superfood’s (NYSE:LSF) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Laird Superfood’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LSF opened at $46.00 on Friday. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

