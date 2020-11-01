Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 29.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.