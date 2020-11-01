Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CFO Sells $1,299,200.00 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LSTR opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.