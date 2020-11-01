Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.66

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $16.98. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

About Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Advisory Services.

