LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts bought 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,840.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.