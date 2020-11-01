(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.75

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.75 and traded as high as $58.04. (LEN.B) shares last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 197,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised (LEN.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63.

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. (LEN.B) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from (LEN.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

(LEN.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

