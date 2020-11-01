Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

