Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

