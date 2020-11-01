LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. LivaNova also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

LIVN stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

