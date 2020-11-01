Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Shares of L opened at $34.68 on Friday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

