Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 14,700 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.