Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 88.5% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

