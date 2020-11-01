Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $234,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

