Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,558 shares of company stock worth $1,647,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

