Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

