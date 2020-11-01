Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

LL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

