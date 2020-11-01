Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth about $882,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

