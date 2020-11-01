Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.50. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 71,371 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of -34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

