Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 419.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2,879.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,157 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5,324.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.21 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

