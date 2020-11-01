Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.Magellan Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,149,150.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,517. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

