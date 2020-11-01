Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) dropped 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

