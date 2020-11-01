Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $11,899,328.76 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Masimo stock opened at $223.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 7,341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Masimo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 101,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

