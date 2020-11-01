Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $372.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.39.

MA opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 142,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

