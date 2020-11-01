Matson (MATX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

