MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

MEG opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

