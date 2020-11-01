MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.90

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and traded as high as $149.60. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $147.60, with a volume of 33 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

