Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

MSEX stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

