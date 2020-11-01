Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVO opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

