MKM Partners Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $145.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 500.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.