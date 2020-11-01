MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $150.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $108.39 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

