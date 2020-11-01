Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,149.68

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,149.68 and traded as high as $1,160.95. Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) shares last traded at $1,146.00, with a volume of 193,835 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,064.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25.

In other Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £11,090 ($14,489.16).

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

