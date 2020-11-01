Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) Receives $6.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

MR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Montage Resources stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montage Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Montage Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

