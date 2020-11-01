Morgan Stanley Boosts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $57.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of CGNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

