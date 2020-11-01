MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.03. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

