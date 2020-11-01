Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.63. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

COOP opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $25.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

