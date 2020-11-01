National Bank Financial Comments on Hydro One Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.92.

TSE:H opened at C$29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.04. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$30.16.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

