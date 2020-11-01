National Bank Financial Raises Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.61. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.42. The firm has a market cap of $711.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 82.36%.

In other Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

