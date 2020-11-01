National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.