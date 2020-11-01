National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post sales of $212.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%.

NESR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

