National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to announce $212.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.