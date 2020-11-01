National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

