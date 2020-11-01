National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

