National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.